The positive impact of Storm Chandra revealed as new record broken
- Britain generated a record 10.6 terawatt-hours (TWh) of wind power in January, surpassing the previous monthly high set in December 2023.
- This surge in wind generation, driven by storms Goretti, Ingrid, and Chandra, helped reduce gas costs by an estimated £164 million for the month.
- Wind and solar power combined also reached a new monthly record of 11.1 TWh, while overall electricity demand increased by 2 per cent compared to January 2025.
- The record wind output led to a sharp 17 per cent drop in gas generation to 9.1 TWh, despite increased energy use during a cold spell.
- Although the storms caused significant damage and disruption across the UK, they ultimately benefited consumers by boosting wind power output and mitigating rising wholesale gas prices.
