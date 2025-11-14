Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Storm Claudia flood warning issued amid new cold weather alert

UK faces travel chaos as Storm Claudia lands
  • Storm Claudia brought heavy downpours to parts of England and Wales on Friday, with southeast Wales recording significant rainfall.
  • The Environment Agency issued 156 flood alerts and 33 flood warnings across England, particularly central areas, with 17 properties already affected in the north.
  • Roadside assistance companies reported a 15 per cent increase in callouts due to the adverse weather conditions caused by Storm Claudia.
  • While Storm Claudia is expected to ease over the weekend, a yellow cold weather alert has been issued for parts of the Midlands and northern England from Monday, 17 November, to Friday, 21 November.
  • Colder Arctic air will move in from Sunday, bringing below-freezing temperatures, widespread overnight frosts, and a possibility of snow and sleet on north-facing coasts and hills early next week.

