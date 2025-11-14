Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Storm Claudia hammers UK as train passengers told ‘do not travel’

Trains have been cancelled on lines across the UK (file image)
Trains have been cancelled on lines across the UK (file image) (PA)
  • Storm Claudia is causing widespread train cancellations and delays across the UK, with the Met Office issuing amber and yellow weather warnings for rain and wind.
  • Rail passengers face significant disruption on Friday, potentially extending into the weekend, due to a combination of speed restrictions and flooding.
  • Avanti West Coast has cancelled dozens of trains, particularly between London, Birmingham, and Manchester, and is operating a reduced timetable.
  • Northern services are severely disrupted, with passengers advised to avoid travel, while TransPennine Express and East Midlands Railway have also axed numerous services.
  • CrossCountry and Chiltern Railways are halving frequencies on key routes, and the Great Western line from Exeter to Barnstaple in Devon is closed until at least Sunday due to flooding.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in