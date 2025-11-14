Parts of UK brace for month of rain in 24 hours as Storm Claudia hits
- Storm Claudia is forecast to bring heavy rain and potential flooding to the UK, with the Met Office issuing amber weather warnings for Friday.
- Amber warnings are in place for large parts of central and southern England and Wales, predicting 50-75mm of rain, with up to 150mm possible in some higher ground areas.
- In anticipation of the storm, 20 flood warnings and 33 flood alerts have been issued across the country.
- Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert warned that some regions could receive a month's worth of rain in 24 hours, exacerbating flooding risks on saturated ground.
- The Met Office advises that fast-flowing floodwater could endanger lives, with expected disruptions including flooded homes and businesses, travel delays, and power cuts.