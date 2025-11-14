Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Amber weather warnings issued as Storm Claudia approaches

Unsettled weather is expected throughout the week
Unsettled weather is expected throughout the week (PA)
  • Storm Claudia is forecast to bring torrential rain and strong winds across parts of England and Wales from Friday, with amber warnings issued for "persistent and heavy" rainfall.
  • The Met Office predicts up to 80mm of rain in some English areas and 100-150mm on higher ground in Wales, with some locations potentially receiving a month's worth of rain in 24 hours.
  • The severe weather is expected to cause widespread disruption, including potential power cuts, travel delays, and damage to buildings, exacerbated by strong easterly winds and thunderstorms.
  • Authorities, including the Environment Agency and floods minister Emma Hardy, are preparing for significant surface water and river flooding, with numerous flood warnings and alerts in place across the UK.
  • The AA and National Rail have advised against non-essential travel and urged passengers to check for disruptions, as conditions are hazardous and floodwaters can be dangerous.

