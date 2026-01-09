Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cornwall Council warns of dangerous conditions from Storm Goretti

Storm Goretti: 30cm of snow and 90mph winds set to hit UK as amber weather warnings issued
  • Cornwall Council is addressing numerous incidents caused by Storm Goretti, including fallen trees, unsafe structures and downed power lines.
  • Residents are advised to work from home on Friday morning if possible and to avoid non-essential travel due to dangerous conditions.
  • Parents and carers should check the operational status of schools or education settings before leaving home.
  • The local authority urges the public to stay safe and only undertake journeys if “absolutely necessary.”
  • This advice aims to allow emergency services and highways teams to carry out urgent work.
