Storm Goretti named as Met Office issues new UK snow and ice warnings
- The Met Office has issued new weather warnings across the UK in anticipation of Storm Goretti – the first named storm of the year.
- Yellow ice warnings are in effect for most of England, Scotland, and Wales from midnight until 10am on Wednesday, following a similar warning for Northern Ireland from Tuesday evening.
- Further yellow snow warnings have been issued for large parts of England and Wales, valid from Thursday evening until midday on Friday.
- Storm Goretti is forecast to bring heavy snow, which is expected to cause disruption and difficult travelling conditions.
- A new yellow snow and ice warning also covers much of northern Scotland from midnight on Tuesday until late Wednesday.