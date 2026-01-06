‘Call in the army’ plea as UK braces for Storm Goretti to bring heavy snow
- An MP has urged the Scottish Government to mobilise the military to deliver essential supplies to communities in Scotland cut off by severe weather.
- Andrew Bowie, Tory MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, warned that the situation in the north and east of the country is "critical", with some areas lacking food and medical provisions.
- The call comes as the Met Office issued an amber warning for snow and ice across northern and north-eastern Scotland, with up to 15cm of snow expected, causing widespread travel disruption and school closures.
- In a letter to First Minister John Swinney, Mr Bowie requested military support from the UK Government to assist with snow clearance and aid delivery.
- First Minister John Swinney responded by assuring that "all resources are mobilised" and that the Scottish Government is working closely with affected councils to provide necessary assistance.