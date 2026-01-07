New ‘danger to life’ Storm Goretti warning as bus crashes on black ice
- The Met Office has issued an amber warning for heavy snow, brought by Storm Goretti, covering parts of Wales, the Midlands and South Yorkshire.
- The warning is in effect from 8pm on Thursday until 9am on Friday, impacting an area stretching from Sheffield down to Leicester and across much of the West Midlands.
- Forecasters predict significant disruption, including potential delays or cancellations for trains and planes, isolated rural communities, and likely power cuts or mobile signal disruption.
- It comes as drivers across the UK have been warned about black ice on roads after a bus in Kent slipped into a ditch, though no injuries were reported.
- Storm Goretti, named by Meteo-France, is expected to bring heavy snow, ice, and wind to the UK, with France set to experience the most severe effects.