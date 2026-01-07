Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Children injured in bus crash on ‘very icy’ roads

UK weather: Met Office forecast (06/01)
  • Icy conditions across the UK led to two separate bus collisions, one in Berkshire involving a public bus and a school coach, and another in Kent where a school bus ended up in a ditch.
  • The Berkshire incident resulted in minor injuries for nine schoolchildren, the coach driver, and eight adults from the public bus, with two patients requiring hospital treatment.
  • Emergency services confirmed "very icy" road conditions at the scene of the Berkshire crash, following Met Office warnings for an "icy start" to Wednesday.
  • The UK is bracing for Storm Goretti, named by Meteo France, which is forecast to bring strong winds and significant snow to central and southern parts from Thursday into Friday.
  • Yellow and Amber snow warnings have been issued for large areas of England and Wales, with forecasters predicting over 20cm of snow in some places, potentially causing severe travel disruption and power cuts.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in