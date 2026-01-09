Storm Goretti lashes reporter with strong winds as she clings to rail
- ITV journalist Sangita Lal was forced to cling to a rail during a live TV broadcast from St Ives, Cornwall.
- She struggled to stay on her feet due to fierce winds from Storm Goretti, which recorded gale force winds of over 99mph in the area.
- Storm Goretti is a "multi-hazard" storm sweeping across the UK, bringing rainfall, heavy snow, and powerful winds.
- Multiple weather alerts have been issued across the nation due to the severe weather conditions.
- In contrast, three of Lal's colleagues reporting from different UK locations experienced comparatively calmer conditions.