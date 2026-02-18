Storm Pedro named with UK set to be hit with more snow and heavy rain
- A new weather system, named Storm Pedro by Meteo France, is forecast to bring snow and heavy rain to the UK this week.
- Yellow weather warnings have been issued for Wednesday and Thursday across parts of the country, predicting snow, rain, and ice.
- The Met Office has specifically warned of rain and snow for Northern Ireland, effective from 4am today until 8pm on Wednesday night.
- The storm is predicted to have a significant impact in France, where it was named.
- Despite the gloomy weather, temperatures are expected to rise towards the weekend, with highs of 13C anticipated in Exeter.
