More Storm Shadow missiles sent from UK to Ukraine targeting deep strikes inside Russia
- The UK government has provided Ukraine with additional Storm Shadow cruise missiles, according to officials.
- The resupply aims to ensure Ukraine has ample stock for long-range strikes deep inside Russian territory.
- Officials stated the transfer is due to concerns that Moscow will step up attacks on Ukrainian civilians.
- The UK government has not publicly announced the transfer or the specific number of missiles sent.
- This reported transfer occurs as Donald Trump continues to delay a decision on sending US-made Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.