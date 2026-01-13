Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Government ‘must stop U-turning’, says Wes Streeting

  • Health Secretary Wes Streeting stated the government's 'new year's resolution' should be to 'get it right first time' to avoid policy U-turns.
  • Streeting defended past policy climbdowns by saying 'feedback is the breakfast of champions', suggesting it is better to correct mistakes than to save face.
  • His comments come amidst recent government U-turns, including Rachel Reeves's anticipated reversal on scrapping business-rate relief for the hospitality sector.
  • Streeting also criticised an 'excuses culture' within the centre-left, arguing it undermines public trust in their ability to improve public services.
  • He emphasised the need for significant reform in public services, including the NHS, to combat public cynicism and improve efficiency despite limited resources.
