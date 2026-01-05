Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

This is the ‘biggest health and safety issue facing workers’

Doctor explains how stress can cause illness
  • The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has highlighted a national work-related stress crisis, with new research showing widespread employee concerns.
  • A TUC survey of 2,700 union safety representatives found that four out of five reported stress as a primary concern within their workplaces.
  • Many respondents indicated that excessive workloads are driving stress to unprecedented levels among workers.
  • TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said that stress is “the biggest health and safety issue facing working people, and the situation is getting worse”.
  • The TUC is demanding urgent intervention, calling for employers to assess and prevent work-related stress, enforce existing laws, and reduce excessive workloads.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in