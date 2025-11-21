Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Strictly star ‘arrested on suspicion of rape’

The individual was arrested in London on 13 October
The individual was arrested in London on 13 October (BBC)
  • A male Strictly Come Dancing star has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of rape.
  • The individual was arrested in London on 13 October, with the alleged incident occurring in Hertfordshire during 2024, The Sun reports.
  • Hertfordshire Police confirmed the arrest, stating the man was released on police bail and inquiries are continuing.
  • The alleged victim was not a contestant or professional dancer associated with the show.
  • This incident follows the arrest of another male Strictly star in August on suspicion of rape and "non-consensual intimate image abuse".
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in