Only a third of stroke patients getting recommended aftercare, charity warns
- The Stroke Association has declared stroke care in England to be in a “dire state”, with only a third of patients receiving the recommended aftercare.
- Thousands of stroke survivors are consequently not getting the necessary physical and mental recovery support, leading to significant long-term challenges.
- Patients face a “postcode lottery” for accessing crucial clot-busting treatments like thrombectomy, with less than half of eligible individuals receiving it within the critical 4.5-hour window.
- Data from the 24/25 Sentinel Stroke National Audit Programme reveals that only 35 per cent of stroke patients received their six-month review, marking the lowest level since 2019/20.
- NHS England acknowledges the variation in care but states that more people are surviving strokes, and efforts are underway to expand thrombectomy treatment and reduce regional disparities in aftercare.