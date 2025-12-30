More than £125,000 raised for police officer after wife and children die in fire
- Fionnghuala Shearman, known as Nu, and her two children, Eve, aged seven, and Ohner, aged four, died in a house fire on Boxing Day morning in Brimscombe Hill, Gloucestershire.
- Her husband, Tom Shearman, a Gloucestershire Police officer, attempted to rescue his family but was stopped by the fire and later hospitalised for treatment.
- Detective Superintendent Ian Fletcher said the fire is believed to have started on the ground floor and is not being treated as suspicious, with investigations ongoing.
- Mr Shearman's anguish at being unable to save his family was witnessed by multiple people, and he is working with the police to understand the incident.
- A GoFundMe campaign launched to support Mr Shearman has raised over £125,000, with the target later increased to £190,000.