How Brits feel about growing student debt

Rachel Reeves defends student loan system amid backlash over rising debts
  • A new YouGov poll indicates that 44 per cent of Britons believe the government should write off some or all student debt, a sentiment shared by 55 per cent of graduates.
  • The survey also highlights that 68 per cent of Britons consider the £9,000 annual tuition fees in England and Wales to be too expensive, with 63 per cent opposing the 9 per cent pay cut for loan repayments.
  • A significant majority, 76 per cent, find above-inflation interest rates on student loans excessive, and 53 per cent suggest interest rates should be harmonised across all plans.
  • Despite widespread concerns about student debt, just over half of Britons agree that university education should continue to be funded by students rather than taxpayers.
  • The Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, previously announced that the salary threshold for Plan 2 student loan repayments will be frozen at £29,385 for three years from April 2027.
