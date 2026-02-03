How Brits feel about growing student debt
- A new YouGov poll indicates that 44 per cent of Britons believe the government should write off some or all student debt, a sentiment shared by 55 per cent of graduates.
- The survey also highlights that 68 per cent of Britons consider the £9,000 annual tuition fees in England and Wales to be too expensive, with 63 per cent opposing the 9 per cent pay cut for loan repayments.
- A significant majority, 76 per cent, find above-inflation interest rates on student loans excessive, and 53 per cent suggest interest rates should be harmonised across all plans.
- Despite widespread concerns about student debt, just over half of Britons agree that university education should continue to be funded by students rather than taxpayers.
- The Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, previously announced that the salary threshold for Plan 2 student loan repayments will be frozen at £29,385 for three years from April 2027.
