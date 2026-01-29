Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

NHS doctor says he’ll never be able to pay off £72k student debt

Arthur Joustra says his debt is increasing each year despite his payments
Arthur Joustra says his debt is increasing each year despite his payments (Arthur Joustra)
  • UK graduates are facing significant challenges with student loan debt, as high interest rates and frozen repayment thresholds cause their debt to grow faster than their earnings.
  • Arthur Joustra, a junior doctor, saw his £65,000 loan debt increase to over £72,000 despite making payments, stating there is 'zero per cent' chance he will pay it off without a second income.
  • The current system, particularly for Plan 2 loans (2012-2023), charges interest at the retail price index plus up to three percentage points, with loans written off after 30 years.
  • Graduates like Jo Lisney are finding their student loans hinder major life milestones, such as securing a mortgage, even with substantial deposits and above-average wages.
  • Campaigners are urging the government to reform the system, including cutting the repayment rate, while the Department for Education maintains it is making 'tough but fair' decisions to protect taxpayers and future students.
