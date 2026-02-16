Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why thousands of students are seeking compensation from universities

At least 36 universities have received pre-action claim letters
At least 36 universities have received pre-action claim letters (Alamy/PA)
  • Thousands of students are seeking financial compensation from dozens of universities across England and Wales for studies impacted by Covid-19.
  • At least 36 universities, including Exeter, Imperial College London, Leeds, Bath, and Bristol, have received pre-action claim letters.
  • This action follows a confidential settlement reached between University College London (UCL) and Student Group Claim, which sought compensation for periods of online teaching and closed facilities during the pandemic.
  • Student Group Claim argues that universities breached contractual agreements with students by failing to provide promised in-person tuition and access to facilities.
  • Following the successful settlement with UCL, Student Group Claim and its legal representatives plan to pursue similar claims against other universities.
