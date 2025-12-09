Students form ‘human swastika’ on school field sparking antisemitism investigation
- A viral photo showing students from Branham High School in San José forming a "human swastika" on their football field has sparked widespread outrage and a police investigation.
- The image, posted on Instagram on December 3, included an antisemitic quote from Adolf Hitler threatening the "annihilation of the Jewish race."
- School officials and local leaders, including Principal Beth Silbergeld and State Senator Dave Cortese, strongly condemned the incident as a disturbing act of antisemitism.
- Jewish students at the school expressed feeling scared and threatened by the post, with one parent, a second-generation Holocaust survivor, fearing for her son's safety.
- The post has since been deleted, the students involved identified, and the San José Police Department is now investigating after the incident was reported to them as a hate crime.