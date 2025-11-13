UN warns of dire situation in Sudan after major city taken by paramilitary
- The UN has warned that aid operations in Sudan's North Darfur are on the brink of collapse after the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) seized el-Fasher last month.
- Relief groups report worsening hunger and disease, with survivors detailing massacres and widespread violence, including ethnically targeted attacks that killed over 1,500 people.
- The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) stated that humanitarian operations are failing due to empty warehouses, insecure aid convoys, and access restrictions.
- Since the RSF captured el-Fasher on 26 October, over 82,000 people have fled the city and surrounding areas, with many taking dangerous routes without essential supplies.
- Doctors Without Borders highlighted "staggering" malnutrition levels in displacement camps, with over 70 per cent of children under five arriving in Tawila acutely malnourished.