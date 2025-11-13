Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UN warns of dire situation in Sudan after major city taken by paramilitary

An injured displaced Sudanese woman who fled violence in al-Fashir receives treatment
An injured displaced Sudanese woman who fled violence in al-Fashir receives treatment (REUTERS)
  • The UN has warned that aid operations in Sudan's North Darfur are on the brink of collapse after the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) seized el-Fasher last month.
  • Relief groups report worsening hunger and disease, with survivors detailing massacres and widespread violence, including ethnically targeted attacks that killed over 1,500 people.
  • The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) stated that humanitarian operations are failing due to empty warehouses, insecure aid convoys, and access restrictions.
  • Since the RSF captured el-Fasher on 26 October, over 82,000 people have fled the city and surrounding areas, with many taking dangerous routes without essential supplies.
  • Doctors Without Borders highlighted "staggering" malnutrition levels in displacement camps, with over 70 per cent of children under five arriving in Tawila acutely malnourished.
