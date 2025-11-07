Horrific violence in Sudan as civilians are slaughtered in the streets
- Civilians in el-Fasher, Sudan, were reportedly shot, crushed by trucks and killed in their homes during the Rapid Support Forces' (RSF) takeover of the city on 26 October.
- Witnesses described RSF fighters using machine-gun fire against fleeing civilians and raiding residential areas, with one stating they saw "fifty or sixty people in a single street" killed.
- Satellite imagery from Yale's Humanitarian Research Lab showed objects consistent with dead bodies and earth disturbances suggesting mass graves in several parts of el-Fasher.
- The UN human rights chief, Volker Turk, expressed fear of ongoing atrocities, including summary executions, rape, and ethnically motivated violence, with traumatised civilians still trapped.
- Despite the RSF agreeing to a humanitarian ceasefire proposal, they subsequently launched drone attacks on Khartoum and Atbara, continuing a pattern of failed ceasefires in the two-and-a-half-year conflict.