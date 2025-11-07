Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Horrific violence in Sudan as civilians are slaughtered in the streets

Smoke billows after strikes by the Rapid Support Forces in the city of Port Sudan back in May
Smoke billows after strikes by the Rapid Support Forces in the city of Port Sudan back in May (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • Civilians in el-Fasher, Sudan, were reportedly shot, crushed by trucks and killed in their homes during the Rapid Support Forces' (RSF) takeover of the city on 26 October.
  • Witnesses described RSF fighters using machine-gun fire against fleeing civilians and raiding residential areas, with one stating they saw "fifty or sixty people in a single street" killed.
  • Satellite imagery from Yale's Humanitarian Research Lab showed objects consistent with dead bodies and earth disturbances suggesting mass graves in several parts of el-Fasher.
  • The UN human rights chief, Volker Turk, expressed fear of ongoing atrocities, including summary executions, rape, and ethnically motivated violence, with traumatised civilians still trapped.
  • Despite the RSF agreeing to a humanitarian ceasefire proposal, they subsequently launched drone attacks on Khartoum and Atbara, continuing a pattern of failed ceasefires in the two-and-a-half-year conflict.
