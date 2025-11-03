Tens of thousands flee Sudan as war crimes investigation launched
- International Criminal Court prosecutors are preserving evidence of potential war crimes by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Darfur, following the capture of el-Fashir.
- The RSF seized the key city of el-Fashir last week after an 18-month siege, giving them de facto control over more than a quarter of Sudan's territory.
- Over 70,000 people have fled el-Fashir, with reports of widespread atrocities including killings, sexual assaults, and a hospital attack where hundreds died; the fate of 200,000 trapped residents remains unknown.
- Experts and the head of the Red Cross warn that the violence in el-Fashir bears the hallmarks of previous genocidal episodes in Darfur, with the RSF originating from the 'Janjaweed' militias.
- The US has accused the RSF of genocide and ethnic cleansing in other Darfur cities, and the ICRC urged states with influence on the conflict parties to ensure civilian protection.