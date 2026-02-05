Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Britain sanctions Sudan commanders over war crimes and rape

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper visits Adre in Chad on the Sudanese border where she met women fleeing the war in Sudan
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper visits Adre in Chad on the Sudanese border where she met women fleeing the war in Sudan (Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)
  • The UK government has imposed new sanctions on six individuals suspected of committing atrocities or fuelling the conflict in Sudan.
  • The sanctions target senior commanders from both the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), accused of massacres and using rape as a weapon of war.
  • Also sanctioned are individuals believed to be recruiting foreign fighters or facilitating the purchase of military equipment for the conflict.
  • Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper stated the government aims to “dismantle the war machine” and called for a ceasefire and unhindered access for aid agencies.
  • Ms Cooper's visit to the Sudan-Chad border, where she met refugees, underscored the urgency of addressing the violence and holding perpetrators accountable.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in