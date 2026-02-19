UK demands accountability for ‘atrocities’ carried out in Sudan
- Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper is set to chair a United Nations Security Council meeting to press for a humanitarian solution in Sudan.
- Ms Cooper will demand accountability for atrocities, specifically highlighting the violence endured by women and girls in the conflict.
- She stated that the world is "catastrophically failing the people of Sudan" and called for the international community to mobilise resources to end the suffering and protect women and girls.
- The UK government has imposed new sanctions on six individuals, including senior commanders from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), suspected of committing atrocities or fuelling the war.
- Ms Cooper emphasised that there must be a "price to pay" for military commanders and "callous profiteers," while also calling for a ceasefire and unhindered access for aid agencies.
