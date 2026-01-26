Suella Braverman – former Tory home secretary – defects to Reform
- Former home secretary Suella Braverman has defected from the Conservative Party to Reform UK, stating she feels she has 'come home'.
- Braverman announced her resignation from the Conservative Party after 30 years of membership at a Reform UK veterans event in London.
- She will immediately represent her Fareham and Waterlooville constituency as a Reform UK Member of Parliament.
- Her defection follows that of Robert Jenrick, bringing the total number of sitting MPs for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party to eight.
- Braverman justified her move by claiming 'Britain is broken', citing issues such as uncontrolled immigration and struggling public services.