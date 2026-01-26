Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Suella Braverman – former Tory home secretary – defects to Reform

Former Tory home secretary Suella Braverman defects to Reform
  • Former home secretary Suella Braverman has defected from the Conservative Party to Reform UK, stating she feels she has 'come home'.
  • Braverman announced her resignation from the Conservative Party after 30 years of membership at a Reform UK veterans event in London.
  • She will immediately represent her Fareham and Waterlooville constituency as a Reform UK Member of Parliament.
  • Her defection follows that of Robert Jenrick, bringing the total number of sitting MPs for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party to eight.
  • Braverman justified her move by claiming 'Britain is broken', citing issues such as uncontrolled immigration and struggling public services.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in