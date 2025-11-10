Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Anger as Indonesia names former dictator Suharto a ‘national hero’

Reuters
Related: Mob torches Indonesian parliament as 3 killed trying to escape fire
  • Indonesia has posthumously awarded the title of national hero to Suharto, the former military dictator who ruled for three decades until 1998.
  • The award was conferred in a ceremony overseen by President Prabowo Subianto, Suharto’s former son-in-law, despite protests from pro-democracy activists and families of victims.
  • Suharto's rule was marked by accusations of mass human rights violations, corruption and nepotism, though he was also credited with steering Indonesia through rapid economic growth.
  • Critics argue that granting Suharto this title is an attempt to whitewash his legacy and fear it could signal a move towards authoritarianism under President Prabowo.
  • Many Indonesians, including those who protested his rule and families of missing persons, continue to demand justice for the excesses committed during Suharto's regime.
