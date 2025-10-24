Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Wicked’ suitcase killer who murdered couple jailed for at least 42 years

Ellie Ng
Double killer Yostin Andres Mosquera
Double killer Yostin Andres Mosquera (Metropolitan Police/PA)
  • Yostin Andres Mosquera has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 42 years for the double murder of a couple.
  • Mosquera, 35, killed civil partners Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, on 8 July last year in their flat in Shepherd’s Bush, west London.
  • He decapitated and dismembered the victims, freezing parts of their remains and dumping the rest in suitcases near Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol.
  • A jury at Woolwich Crown Court unanimously convicted Mosquera of both murders, and he also pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing child pornography.
  • Mr Justice Bennathan described the crimes as 'premeditated and thoroughly wicked', noting Mosquera had been staying with the couple.
