Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Boss of P&O Ferries owner DP World leaves over Jeffrey Epstein emails

New footage shows inside Jeffrey Epstein’s office
  • DP World, the global logistics and transport giant and owner of P&O Ferries, has removed its chairman, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, following the publication of messages exchanged with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Essa Kazim has been appointed as the new chairman of the Dubai-based firm, which also operates major container ports in London and Southampton, with Yuvraj Narayan named as the group chief executive officer.
  • The decision followed intense pressure on DP World after the US justice department released fresh files detailing communications between Sulayem and Epstein.
  • These messages included an email from Epstein referencing a 'torture video', and Sulayem's emails discussing attempts to meet a supermodel, sending links to fetish porn websites, and describing women.
  • DP World stated the new appointments support its strategy for sustainable growth, while the company had previously faced criticism in 2022 over P&O Ferries sacking 800 staff.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in