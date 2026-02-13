Boss of P&O Ferries owner DP World leaves over Jeffrey Epstein emails
- DP World, the global logistics and transport giant and owner of P&O Ferries, has removed its chairman, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, following the publication of messages exchanged with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
- Essa Kazim has been appointed as the new chairman of the Dubai-based firm, which also operates major container ports in London and Southampton, with Yuvraj Narayan named as the group chief executive officer.
- The decision followed intense pressure on DP World after the US justice department released fresh files detailing communications between Sulayem and Epstein.
- These messages included an email from Epstein referencing a 'torture video', and Sulayem's emails discussing attempts to meet a supermodel, sending links to fetish porn websites, and describing women.
- DP World stated the new appointments support its strategy for sustainable growth, while the company had previously faced criticism in 2022 over P&O Ferries sacking 800 staff.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks