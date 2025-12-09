Man to appear in court charged with raping two 14-year-old girls
- Sultani Bakatash, a 28-year-old Afghan national, has been charged with the rape of two 14-year-old girls in Bolton.
- The charges include two counts of rape of a girl aged under 16, one count of sexual assault and one count of assault by penetration.
- The alleged incident occurred in a flat in the Middle Hulton area in the early hours of Sunday, 7 December.
- Police reported that Bakatash had allegedly been in contact with the victims online before meeting them.
- He is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, with authorities urging the public not to speculate on the case.