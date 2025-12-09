Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man to appear in court charged with raping two 14-year-old girls

Sultani Bakatash is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court
Sultani Bakatash is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • Sultani Bakatash, a 28-year-old Afghan national, has been charged with the rape of two 14-year-old girls in Bolton.
  • The charges include two counts of rape of a girl aged under 16, one count of sexual assault and one count of assault by penetration.
  • The alleged incident occurred in a flat in the Middle Hulton area in the early hours of Sunday, 7 December.
  • Police reported that Bakatash had allegedly been in contact with the victims online before meeting them.
  • He is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, with authorities urging the public not to speculate on the case.
