10 dead after flash flooding on Indonesian island
- Deadly flash floods and landslides have struck Indonesia's Sumatra island, resulting in at least 10 fatalities and six people currently unaccounted for.
- Torrential monsoon rains over the past week caused rivers to overflow, unleashing mud, rocks, and trees that devastated hilly villages across six North Sumatra regencies.
- The worst-hit city, Sibolga, reported five deaths and four missing, while Central Tapanuli saw a family of four perish and nearly 2,000 homes submerged.
- Rescue operations are hampered by arduous conditions, including bad weather, mudslides, and limited access, with authorities urging evacuations in high-risk zones.
- These incidents follow recent similar disasters on Indonesia's main island of Java, where 38 people died from landslides, highlighting the country's vulnerability to seasonal heavy rainfall.