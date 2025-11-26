Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

10 dead after flash flooding on Indonesian island

Flash flooding in Indonesia has killed at least ten people
Flash flooding in Indonesia has killed at least ten people (AFP/Getty)
  • Deadly flash floods and landslides have struck Indonesia's Sumatra island, resulting in at least 10 fatalities and six people currently unaccounted for.
  • Torrential monsoon rains over the past week caused rivers to overflow, unleashing mud, rocks, and trees that devastated hilly villages across six North Sumatra regencies.
  • The worst-hit city, Sibolga, reported five deaths and four missing, while Central Tapanuli saw a family of four perish and nearly 2,000 homes submerged.
  • Rescue operations are hampered by arduous conditions, including bad weather, mudslides, and limited access, with authorities urging evacuations in high-risk zones.
  • These incidents follow recent similar disasters on Indonesia's main island of Java, where 38 people died from landslides, highlighting the country's vulnerability to seasonal heavy rainfall.
