War refugee victorious in unlikely sporting championship in Japan
- A Ukrainian national, Danylo Yavhusishyn, competing as Aonishiki Arata, has become the first from his country to win an elite-level sumo championship in Japan.
- Yavhusishyn, 21, secured victory in the Kyushu tournament on Sunday, defeating Mongolian-born Hoshoryu in the deciding match.
- He fled Ukraine over three and a half years ago following Russia's full-scale invasion and has not returned since arriving in Japan in 2022.
- The wrestler finished the two-week tournament with a record of 12 wins and three losses, stating after his win that he believes "this is just the beginning".
- Yavhusishyn previously expressed a desire for people in Ukraine to see his sumo and gain encouragement from his achievements.