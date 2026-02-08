Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Late change to Super Bowl flyover revealed

A late change to the Super Bowl flyover has been confirmed
A late change to the Super Bowl flyover has been confirmed (Getty Images)
  • Two F-22 Raptor stealth jets have been removed from the Super Bowl LX flyover due to unspecified "operational assignments" and an increased operational tempo.
  • Katie Spencer, who coordinates the Department of the Air Force’s sports outreach programmes, confirmed the F-22s were reassigned for critical missions.
  • F-22s have recently been involved in high-profile operations, including 'Operation Midnight Hammer' targeting Iranian nuclear facilities.
  • Air Force officials state that these flyovers serve as practical training exercises for aircrews and maintenance teams, replicating real-world scenarios without requiring additional taxpayer funding.
  • The revised Super Bowl LX flyover will now feature two B-1B Lancers, two F-15C Eagles, two F/A-18E Super Hornets, and two F-35C Lightning IIs, representing 250 years of American airpower.
