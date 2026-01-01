Super flu cases surge across US as child death toll rises
- The child death toll from flu in the US has risen to nine this week, with Ohio and Kentucky reporting their first paediatric fatalities.
- Health officials in both states emphasised the importance of flu vaccination, noting the Kentucky child who died was unvaccinated.
- Nationwide, there have been 7.5 million flu infections, over 81,000 hospitalisations, and 3,100 deaths this season.
- Flu-related hospitalisations nearly doubled from 9,944 to 19,053 between 13 and 20 December, with New York and Colorado experiencing record case numbers.
- The dominant H3N2 flu strain, associated with more severe illness, emerged after this season's vaccines were finalised, leading to concerns about their effectiveness, though vaccination is still advised.