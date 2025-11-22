Rare comic found in family’s attic becomes most expensive ever sold
- An original 1939 Superman #1 comic book was sold for $9.12 million at Heritage Auctions, establishing it as the most expensive comic ever sold.
- This record-breaking sale surpassed the previous high of $6 million, set last year by a 1938 Action Comics #1, which first introduced Superman.
- The comic, which received an exceptional 9.0 grade out of 10 for its unrestored condition, was discovered by three brothers in Northern California in their late mother's attic.
- The brothers' mother and uncle had originally purchased the comic books during the period between the Great Depression and World War II.
- Heritage Auctions highlighted that Superman #1 is considered one of the most challenging Golden Age comics to find in high-grade condition, partly due to readers cutting out pinups.