Warning issued over ordering supermarket food via delivery apps

  • Consumer watchdog Which? revealed that groceries ordered via delivery apps like Deliveroo, Just Eat, and Uber Eats are considerably more expensive than buying directly from supermarkets.
  • The investigation found some everyday items were double the price on delivery apps, including Birds Eye Cod Fish Fingers and Quorn Chicken Nuggets.
  • Sainsbury's Nectar members faced the highest mark-ups, paying an average of 40-45 per cent more through apps due to loyalty card discounts not being applied.
  • Tesco Clubcard holders also paid a quarter more on average when using the Whoosh service, as certain Clubcard offers were unavailable.
  • Which? advised shoppers to consider the significant price differences and how urgently they need items before opting for rapid grocery delivery services.
