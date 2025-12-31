Tesco, Asda, Aldi and more supermarket opening times for the New Year
- Most major supermarkets will operate with varied opening times around New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
- Tesco: New Year’s Eve: 6am to 7pm (Express stores 7am to 10pm), New Year’s Day: 9am to 6pm (Express stores 8am to 10pm)
- Sainsbury’s: New Year’s Eve: 10am to 7pm (convenience stores 6am to 9pm), New Year’s Day: 8am to 8pm (convenience stores 9am to 9pm)
- Aldi: New Year’s Eve: 8am to 6pm, New Year’s Day: Closed
- Lidl: New Year’s Eve: 8am to 6pm, New Year’s Day: Closed
- Asda: New Year’s Eve: 7am to 7pm, New Year’s Day: 9am to 6pm
- Co-op: New Year’s Eve: Usual opening time to 7pm (convenience stores 6am or 7am to 8pm), New Year’s Day: 10am to 7pm (convenience stores 9am to 8pm)
- Waitrose: New Year’s Eve: Open, New Year’s Day: Closed
- Marks and Spencer: New Year’s Eve: 8am to 7pm, New Year’s Day: Closed
- Morrisons: New Year’s Eve: 7am to 7pm, New Year’s Day: 9am to 6pm