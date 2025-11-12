Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Supreme Court maintains block on order requiring Trump administration to fully fund SNAP benefits

Senate votes to reopen U.S government after longest shutdown in history
  • The Supreme Court extended a temporary block on a judge’s order requiring President Donald Trump’s administration to fully fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
  • This extension, lasting two more days, leaves millions of families uncertain about their SNAP benefits.
  • The decision comes as Congress is anticipated to pass a temporary funding bill this week, which is expected to restart funding for the program and conclude the legal dispute.
  • Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented, indicating she would have allowed the lower-court order, which mandated full funding, to stand.
  • The legal uncertainty stemmed from the administration's initial intention to freeze funding, followed by an agreement for partial payments, and subsequent orders for states to “undo” payment steps, causing widespread confusion.
In full

