Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Swiss officials begin painful task of identifying 40 bodies involved bar fire

Police issue update after deadly fire at bar in Crans-Montana
  • Swiss investigators are working to identify approximately 40 bodies following a New Year's Eve fire at Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana.
  • The blaze, which occurred at an upscale ski resort party, also left 115 people injured, many of them seriously.
  • Due to the severe burns sustained by the victims, officials anticipate that the identification process could take several days.
  • Experts are using dental and DNA samples to ensure 100 per cent certainty before informing the anxious families of the deceased.
  • The incident is considered one of the worst tragedies in modern Switzerland, prompting concerns from foreign embassies regarding their nationals.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in