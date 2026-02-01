Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Teen dies after NYE bar fire, raising death toll to 41

  • A teenager has died a month after a New Year's Eve bar fire in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, raising the death toll to 41.
  • The 18-year-old victim died in hospital in Zurich on 31 January, following the blaze that injured 116 revellers.
  • The fire is believed to have been sparked by sparkling candles on champagne bottles igniting soundproof foam in Le Constellation bar's basement.
  • Swiss prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into the bar owners and municipal officials for negligent homicide and other charges, as the bar had not undergone safety checks for five years.
  • Many of the victims were teenagers, with only four of the deceased aged over 24, and numerous survivors remain in hospital with severe burns.
