Switzerland fire: Police reveal likely cause of deadly blaze at ski resort
- Approximately 40 people have died and 115 sustained injuries after a fire ripped through Le Constellation bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana.
- The blaze, which occurred shortly after midnight on Thursday, is thought to have been caused by sparkler candles on champagne bottles igniting the ceiling, leading to a rapid 'flashover' incident.
- Victims, many of whom are young and from various European nationalities, are proving difficult to identify due to the severe nature of their burns.
- Many of the injured are being transferred to specialist burns hospitals across Europe as local medical facilities reached capacity.
- Swiss authorities have launched a criminal investigation into the incident, ruling out an attack and focusing on potential issues with renovation work, materials, licensing, and safety arrangements.