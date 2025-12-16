Taekwondo instructor who murdered boy, 7, and parents jailed
- Sydney taekwondo instructor Kwang Kyung Yoo was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for the murder of a seven-year-old student and his parents.
- Justice Ian Harrison stated that Yoo was motivated by jealousy over the family's financial success and that his culpability was so extreme that a life sentence was the only appropriate outcome.
- Yoo pleaded guilty to the three murders, which occurred in February last year, and had no prior criminal record.
- He strangled the boy and his 41-year-old mother at his taekwondo academy, then drove the mother's car to the family home where he stabbed the 39-year-old father to death.
- The judge noted Yoo's history of fabricating stories about his success and his expressed remorse, but emphasised the 'horrific and violent acts' perpetrated without compassion.