Australia rocked by another shark attack as beaches close across Sydney

A couple look out to sea at North Steyne Beach in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, after a series of shark attacks. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
A couple look out to sea at North Steyne Beach in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, after a series of shark attacks. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • Australia has closed numerous beaches and urged people to avoid the ocean after four shark attacks were reported within 48 hours across New South Wales.
  • The latest incident involved a 39-year-old surfer who sustained minor injuries near Point Plomer, following three other attacks since Sunday.
  • A 12-year-old boy was critically injured in Sydney Harbour, an 11-year-old surfer's board was bitten at Dee Why beach, and a 27-year-old man was critically injured at Manly beach.
  • Authorities and experts attribute the increased shark activity to poor water quality and reduced visibility caused by heavy rainfall and runoff, which attracts fish and predators.
  • Scientists also suggest that climate-driven warming is extending the time sharks spend in coastal areas, increasing the likelihood of encounters with humans.
