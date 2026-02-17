Sydney triple stabbing attack leaves man dead and two seriously injured
- A man was killed and two others severely injured in a "random" stabbing attack on a busy high street in Merrylands, Sydney.
- Police were called at 10 am to reports of a man stabbing multiple people, with one man declared dead at the scene and two others, a 22-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman, taken to hospital in critical condition.
- The attacker, who used a 25cm knife, was later arrested from a nearby street and is known to police for petty crime and mental health incidents.
- The victims were attacked inside a shop and on the street, and police currently believe the incident was random with no clear motive.
- Witnesses described hearing screams and seeing blood, with community members reportedly assisting the injured at the "highly confronting" scene.
