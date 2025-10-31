Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Manchester synagogue attacker died of multiple gunshot wounds, inquest told

The police investigation at the time near Heaton Park synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester
The police investigation at the time near Heaton Park synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)
  • Terrorist Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, died from multiple gunshot wounds after being shot by armed police during an attack on a synagogue in Manchester.
  • The incident took place on 2 October at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, during Yom Kippur services.
  • Al-Shamie drove his car at security staff before running aggressively towards police, carrying a knife and wearing what appeared to be a suicide belt.
  • Two worshippers, Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53, were killed in the attack; Mr Cravitz died from knife wounds inflicted by Al-Shamie.
  • Mr Daulby died from a single gunshot wound to the chest fired by an armed police officer while he was holding the synagogue doors shut.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in