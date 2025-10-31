Manchester synagogue attacker died of multiple gunshot wounds, inquest told
- Terrorist Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, died from multiple gunshot wounds after being shot by armed police during an attack on a synagogue in Manchester.
- The incident took place on 2 October at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, during Yom Kippur services.
- Al-Shamie drove his car at security staff before running aggressively towards police, carrying a knife and wearing what appeared to be a suicide belt.
- Two worshippers, Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53, were killed in the attack; Mr Cravitz died from knife wounds inflicted by Al-Shamie.
- Mr Daulby died from a single gunshot wound to the chest fired by an armed police officer while he was holding the synagogue doors shut.