Police reveal what terrorist said during synagogue attack

Manchester rabbi recalls moment attacker tried to force inside synagogue
  • A terror attack occurred outside a Manchester synagogue last Thursday, where knifeman Jihad al-Shamie killed Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby and injured others.
  • During the incident, al-Shamie, 35, called 999 to pledge allegiance to Islamic State, stating he had killed two Jewish people.
  • Al-Shamie was shot dead by police, but two victims, including Adrian Daulby, also sustained bullet wounds, prompting an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
  • Police are investigating al-Shamie's motivations, noting his British nationality of Syrian heritage, criminal history, and potential influence by an extreme Islamist mindset.
  • Four individuals remain in custody on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts, while two others arrested in connection with the attack have been released without further action.
