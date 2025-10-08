Police reveal what terrorist said during synagogue attack
- A terror attack occurred outside a Manchester synagogue last Thursday, where knifeman Jihad al-Shamie killed Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby and injured others.
- During the incident, al-Shamie, 35, called 999 to pledge allegiance to Islamic State, stating he had killed two Jewish people.
- Al-Shamie was shot dead by police, but two victims, including Adrian Daulby, also sustained bullet wounds, prompting an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
- Police are investigating al-Shamie's motivations, noting his British nationality of Syrian heritage, criminal history, and potential influence by an extreme Islamist mindset.
- Four individuals remain in custody on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts, while two others arrested in connection with the attack have been released without further action.