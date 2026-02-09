Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Super-strength synthetic opioid likely to have killed many more than first thought

  • Researchers at King's College London suggest that deaths linked to nitazenes, potent synthetic opioids, are likely underestimated by up to a third in England.
  • This underreporting is attributed to nitazenes degrading in post-mortem blood samples, making them undetectable in standard toxicology tests.
  • A study published in Clinical Toxicology found that only 14 per cent of nitazene remained in samples under typical handling conditions, leading to missed detections.
  • Despite the National Crime Agency reporting 333 nitazene-linked fatalities in 2024, experts believe the true number is significantly higher.
  • The underestimation of nitazene-related deaths means public health responses are based on incomplete data, potentially hindering effective interventions and leading to preventable fatalities.
