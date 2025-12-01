Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What is rage bait and why it is Oxford’s word of the year?

Rage bait was a term first used back in 2002
Rage bait was a term first used back in 2002 (Getty/iStock)
  • Rage bait has been named the official Oxford word of 2025, with its usage tripling over the past year.
  • Oxford University Press defines rage bait as online content deliberately designed to elicit anger or outrage to increase traffic or engagement.
  • The selection reflects a year dominated by social unrest, debates on online content regulation, and concerns over digital wellbeing.
  • The term, first used in 2002, has evolved from internet slang to signify a deeper shift in discussions about online attention, engagement, and ethics.
  • Casper Grathwohl of Oxford Languages stated that rage bait highlights online manipulation tactics, forming a cycle with last year's word 'brain rot' to show how digital platforms reshape behaviour.
